The United States and Japan are calling on China to provide the global health care system with sufficient and transparent data on the spread of COVID-19. This is stated in a joint statement made on Friday, January 13, following a meeting between US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida Washington.

“We also urge China to provide sufficient and transparent epidemiological and genomic sequencing data to help ensure that health officials around the world are prepared to reduce the spread of any potential new variants. [ковида] and their identification,” the publicationsdistributed by the press service of the White House.

China is experiencing a new surge in the incidence of coronavirus . He overtook the country almost immediately after For the first time in almost three years, the authorities have abandoned most of the draconian measures to contain the pandemic. . Further forecasts are disappointing – both Chinese and Western experts agree that by spring, the republic will face a catastrophic jump in morbidity and mortality from COVID-19 . But at the same time, analysts do not expect a return to the policy of “zero tolerance” to the coronavirus.

Earlier, on January 7, the head of the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Alejandro Mallorcas, and the Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan, Yasutoshi Nishimura, discussed the details of the joint strengthening of cybersecurity and signed a memorandum. It will enable relevant agencies to increase operational cooperation, improve the security of critical infrastructure, enhance partnership opportunities and continue sharing best practices with partner countries in the Indo-Pacific region.