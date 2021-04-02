The governments of the United States and Iran reported on Friday that they will begin indirect talks next Tuesday to discuss the possible return of Washington to the Iranian nuclear program agreement, about three years after then-President Donald Trump withdrew his country. The possibility of Tehran once again fulfilling the terms of the pact will also be discussed. Although both countries will go to Vienna, Austria, they will not meet directly but the other powers that signed the document in 2015 will be the intermediaries.

The United States and Iran could resume their commitments made in the largest agreement to date to restrict Tehran’s nuclear program, called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. This document was signed in 2015 under the government of then President Barack Obama and is backed by other powers, such as China, Russia, the United Kingdom, France and Germany.

The beginning of indirect talks with Iran from April 6, in Vienna, Austria, was described as a “healthy step forward” by the spokesman of the State Department, Ned Price. However, he warned that he does not anticipate “immediate progress, as there will be difficult discussions ahead.”

“We do not currently anticipate that there will be direct talks between the United States and Iran through this process, although the United States remains open to them,” Price added.

The indirect dialogue will then consist of a conversation through the other countries that signed the nuclear pact and that this week reiterated their support for the US and Iranian governments to return to the table.

The State Department spokesman assured that the talks will be structured around working groups that the European Union will form with the remaining participants in the agreement, including Iran.

The main issues to be discussed are the steps that the Iranian government should take to return to compliance with the terms of the nuclear pact, and the sanctions relief steps that the United States should apply to return to compliance.

Violations of the nuclear agreement

The main turning point occurred with Washington’s withdrawal from the agreement in 2018, promoted by then-President Donald Trump who alleged violations of Tehran to the agreement. That move opened a series of clashes and more breaches that have broken the plan.

In September, Trump unilaterally reinstated all international sanctions against the Islamic Republic, despite the majority of members of the UN Security Council opposed, considering that Washington had no right to appeal this measure after having abandoned the covenant.

FILE: An image released by the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran shows the atomic enrichment facilities of the Natanz nuclear power plant, about 300 kilometers south of Tehran, Iran, on November 4, 2019. © Iran Atomic Energy Organization / Via AFP

Iranian authorities responded with an increase in uranium refining, initially to 4.5% and more recently, in January, to 20%, according to the latest report from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). These are levels well above what was agreed: 3.67%, although still far from the 90% that is needed to produce an atomic weapon.

The IAEA also assured that the Islamic Republic had 2,967.8 kg of enriched uranium, ten times more than what was initially allowed in the international agreement. In addition, a small part – 17.6 kilos – was enriched to 20% purity.

Since his campaign for the Presidency, now-President Joe Biden has promised to return the United States to the Vienna pact, but has also warned that he will do so if Tehran fails to comply with it. Iran demands the withdrawal of sanctions. So far neither party has relented.

