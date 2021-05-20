European diplomacy can make United States and Iran return to the nuclear agreement signed in 2015 and that Washington abandoned in 2018 at the initiative of former President Donald Trump, who also imposed new sanctions that damaged the Iranian economy.

European efforts to keep the deal alive barely got a handful of European companies to continue trading with the Tehran regime. The majority, fearful of sanctions Americans, they left the Persian country.

European diplomatic sources told this Thursday that the European mediator, the Spanish diplomat Enrique Mora, achieved in the last meetings zoom in on the positions enough for both US and Iranian diplomats to agree that they are moving closer to the deal after days of negotiations in Vienna.

The next key date is June 19, the day on which the Iranian presidential elections.

Mora said Wednesday night that “the spirit of commitment is high“And that he was” very sure that there will be an agreement and that we are not far off. “

Business to close

Abbas Araghchi, Iranian deputy foreign minister present at the negotiations, said in a cable from the AFP agency that “the framework of an agreement” had been found. Mora said that they had been made “substantial progress in the last 10 days ”although there are still matters to be closed, so the European mediator will meet once again with the negotiators next week. European sources say the agreement is imminent.

In addition to Enrique Mora and the US and Iranian negotiators, diplomats from the United States sit at the Vienna meetings. guarantor countries of the agreement: Germany, France, United Kingdom, China and Russia.

The ultimate goal is for Iran to stop its nuclear program again and to put it under strict surveillance by the International Atomic Energy Agency. In return, the United States must remove sanctions and the Iranian regime must be able to benefit from the economic return of the agreement.

Germany, France and the United Kingdom issued a statement on Wednesday night in which they assured that “both in the nuclear field and in the sanctions field we are beginning to see the contours of what the agreement could be ”.

This approach to the pact “does not guarantee success“Recall the three European diplomacies, which also warn that there are” difficult issues ahead. “

In addition to the talks with the United States in which the European negotiator mediates, Iran is also negotiating directly with the International Atomic Energy Agency so that the technicians of the international organization can keep watching Iranian nuclear activities.

The key may lie in the sequence set by Iran and the United States between freezing the nuclear program (civil only, according to the Iranians) and removal of sanctions Americans.

Both Tehran and Washington want avoid taking the first step, so the European negotiator seeks to sequence the movements. Iran respected its nuclear commitments until the United States broke the pact.

The return to the agreement would be bad news for the Israeli government, which always criticized him and applauded Donald Trump when he removed the United States from it. Also for the oil monarchies of the Persian Gulf, as it would make Iranian oil go back to the markets international

