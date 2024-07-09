US President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday that the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Romania and Italy will provide Ukraine with five Patriot air defense systems in the coming months, fulfilling one of the main requests that kyiv had made in recent months.

“Today I am announcing a historic donation of air defense equipment to Ukraine. The United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Romania and Italy will provide Ukraine with five additional Patriot strategic air defense systems in the coming months,” Biden said during an event in Washington to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Atlantic Alliance.

Meanwhile, at the start of the NATO summit in Washington, Biden said on Tuesday on the occasion of the commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the Atlantic Alliance that the military alliance is more “powerful than ever.”

“Today, NATO is more powerful than ever before, with the strength of 32 nations,” Biden said at the commemoration ceremony at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in the US capital, where the leaders of the 32 members of the Alliance are gathered to celebrate the signing of the North Atlantic Treaty, in that same place on April 4, 1949.

Stoltenberg tells allies that time has come to support freedom in Ukraine



NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the time has come to support freedom and democracy, and Ukraine is the place to do so.

“The time to stand for freedom and democracy is now. The place is Ukraine,” he said during a ceremony at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington, where the leaders of the 32 allies are gathered to celebrate the signing of the North Atlantic Treaty there on April 4, 1949.

The Norwegian politician made it clear that, after 75 years of history, the alliance “should not be taken for granted” at a time when Russia’s war against Ukraine “is the biggest security crisis in generations.”

Stoltenberg acknowledged that the support of the allies to Ukraine has not been easy and that it entails “costs and risks” in the face of an “aggressive Russia.”

“The big risk will be if Russia wins in Ukraine. We cannot let that happen,” he said.

Stoltenberg praised the Alliance’s ability to deter threats and defend all its allies, citing as an example that the Cold War ended without NATO firing “a single shot.”

“We will continue to face difficult decisions in the future, but I know that we are at our best when we make difficult decisions with political courage. I know that together in NATO we are stronger and safer. It is good to have friends,” he concluded.

Stoltenberg spoke on a stage displaying the flags of the 32 allies and, on either side, two inscriptions commemorating the 75th anniversary. At the bottom of the stage were two inscriptions, one in English and one in French (NATO’s official languages) with the phrase “Defending our future.”

The event programme began with a performance by an orchestra, followed by the entrance of representatives of invited countries, including Indo-Pacific nations and Ukraine.

The most important moment came with the family photo of Stoltenberg with the heads of state and government of the Alliance.

As they left the stage, interactions between the leaders could be seen. For example, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau greeted each other with two European-style kisses.