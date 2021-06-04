The arrest of the opposition Cristiana Chamorro in Nicaragua, who had been held incommunicado for more than 48 hours this Friday and with a strict house arrest, multiplied the international pressure against the Daniel Ortega regime.

The United States and several European countries called for her immediate release.

The house of the political leader and journalist continued to be surrounded by police personnel to avoid contact with her relatives. Also they cut off the internet and took away computers and cell phones.

“House arrest, as established in the legislation, is not what is happening with Cristiana in practice. It is a situation that escapes the legal and that makes it practically a kidnapping”, Denounced his lawyer, Orieta Benavides.

The episode raised a wave of criticism internationally. “The Ortega regime must immediately release the opposition leader Cristiana Chamorro,” said US State Department spokesman Ned Price.

“His detention on trumped-up charges is an abuse of his rights and represents an assault on democratic values, as well as a clear attempt to thwart free and fair elections,” he added.

Orders in the same direction arrived from Europe. “The European Union urges that she be released immediately and measures against her rights be reversed without delay,” said Peter Stano, community spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

These facts, he added, “are incompatible with an electoral process that is credible, transparent and open to the opposition and its candidates.”

Police surveillance in front of the house of the opposition Cristiana Chamorro, in Managua, this Wednesday. Photo: REUTERS

Violation of human rights

In addition, some thirty MEPs requested this Friday the high representative of the European Union for Foreign Policy, Josep Borrell, to apply to Nicaragua the “Democratic clause” of the association agreement with the Central American countries human rights violations.

“Violence, repression and arbitrary deprivation of liberty have multiplied over the last three years,” they say.

Spain individually highlighted the request for the block.

The government of the socialist Pedro Sánchez said it was “concerned” by the situation in Chamorro and by the “continuous harassment of journalists and independent media” in the Central American country.

“These measures must be reversed, putting an immediate end to the retention of Mrs. Chamorro and vacating her home, as well as guaranteeing the free exercise of fundamental rights of all citizens and social and political actors,” the Spanish government remarked.

France joined in the criticism. “We strongly condemn those measures that are incompatible with an electoral process, free, sincere and transparent,” said the government of Emmanuel Macron.

And he demanded “the annulment” of the judicial process and “the immediate release of Cristiana Chamorro.”



Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega seeks a new re-election in November. Photo: AP

Corruption accusations

Chamorro, the opposition candidate with the most chances of beating Ortega In the elections of November 7, she was arrested last Wednesday by order of an Ortega judge who accepted the request of the Prosecutor’s Office.

The government accuses the political leader of money, property and assets laundering through the Foundation named after his mother, the former president Violeta Chamorro.

The Foundation, promoter of freedom of expression and defense of journalism, lived under pressure from the Ortega government, who accused it of receiving money from the United States to destabilize it.

Cristiana announced in January her intention to be an independent candidate of the opposition, to compete with a possible new candidacy of Ortega, 75 years old and who would try a fourth successive term.

According to a recent poll, Chamorro is the candidate with the highest citizen support. But now the electoral Justice inhibited her from holding public office.

“Ortega did not have the courage to inhibit me through his Supreme Electoral Council, he did not want to pay that political cost, that is why he put together this whole farce of investigation for money laundering,” said Chamorro hours before his arrest.

“Ortega and his wife have become a monstrous family dictatorship, they do not have the right to run for any candidacy because the Constitution allows only one re-election, but Ortega made electoral fraud and tricks to achieve an absolute majority,” added the journalist and politics.

Nicaragua, a country with a high level of poverty, lives in a state of strong tension since 2018, when the great popular mobilizations against the Ortega government began. Faced with protests, led especially by students, the regime violently repressed. Even with paramilitary groups. There was at least 328 dead and thousands of exiles.

Cristiana Chamorro drew on these claims to carry out her campaign against Ortega.

“When I said yes to Nicaragua, I made it aware that we are facing a dictatorship capable of everything and it continues to show it. But Nicaragua will once again be a republic ”, he affirmed.

Source: AFP, EFE and ANSA