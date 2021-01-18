After four years of harsh sanctions by the Trump Administration, the relationship between Cuba and the United States is at the lowest point in decades, and his successor, Joe Biden, must take the initiative to rebuild it, experts estimate.

Havana (AFP)

The task will not be easy, after Donald Trump dictated more than 190 measures that reinforced the embargo in force since 1962 to previously unthinkable limits, dismantling a good part of Barack Obama’s rapprochement with the island, and making Cubans feel greater daily rigor. in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic.

To seal the asphyxiation, 10 days before leaving the White House, Trump put Cuba back on the list of promoters of terrorism, from which Obama had removed it, and later sanctioned the Interior Minister.

The cascade of sanctions until the last minute included the prohibition of US cruise ships from making a stopover in Cuba, the inclusion on the red list of several Cuban companies and leaders, and punishments for foreign companies operating on the island.

During his campaign, Biden promised Cuba to reverse Trump’s restrictions on travel and sending money that Cubans abroad send to their relatives on the island.

Normalizing relationships requires a “calibrated initiative from both parties”

For Jorge Duany, director of the Cuban Research Institute at Florida International University, Biden could “reverse the recent decision to reinstate Cuba on the list of state sponsors of terrorism and eliminate restrictions on flights and remittances.”

And in the medium term he could appoint an ambassador “assuming that the Congress, now controlled by the Democrats, approves it,” the academic told AFP.

The expert noted that the effort to “normalize” relations requires a “calibrated initiative from both parties.”

In this sense, the “Government of Cuba could advance in implementing economic reforms that allow greater participation of the private sector” and “greater diversity of political opinions,” according to Duany.

Havana hopes that Biden will initiate the rapprochement. Cautious, the Cuban president, Miguel Díaz-Canel, offered his willingness to open dialogue, but without conditions.

“We are willing to discuss any issue, what we are not willing to negotiate and what we will not give an iota is for the revolution, socialism and our sovereignty,” said the president on December 17, on the sixth anniversary of the beginning of the thaw between Obama and the then Cuban president, Raúl Castro.

File: The then president of Cuba, Raúl Castro, raises the hand of the then president of the United States, Barack Obama, during a joint press conference, in Havana, Cuba, on March 21, 2016. © AFP / STR

Michael Shifter, president of the Inter-American Dialogue center for political analysis, dismisses an initiative from Havana.

“I would be surprised if Havana takes such an initiative, even if its willingness to ease tensions between the two countries is clear,” he told AFP.

Shifter agrees with Duany that remittances and travel are the beginning, and that significant economic support “will largely depend on the willingness of the Cuban government to take real steps in terms of economic and political reforms.”

“Cuba is changing”

At the same time that Díaz-Canel was speaking in Havana, two foreign policy analysis and advisory centers published in Washington the report ‘United States and Cuba: a new commitment policy’, referring to what was called “positive engagement “(positive commitment), established by Obama and eliminated by Trump.

The Washington Office for Latin American Affairs (WOLA) and the Center for Democracy in the Americas (CDA) suggested a roadmap for Biden’s team, which has among its members the Cuban Alejandro Mayorkas as the next Secretary of Homeland Security.

Continuing the policies of the past … will leave the United States out of the game, isolated from its allies …

Cuba “is changing,” says the report, and “the United States can have a positive influence on the trajectory of change, but only by engaging, creating ties.”

The text stresses that “continuing with the policies of the past or simply modifying them on the margins will leave the United States out of the game, isolated from its allies, isolated from ordinary Cubans other than small dissident groups, and isolated from the growing generation of leaders. Cubans, who will shape the future of the island. “

Biden could invite Díaz-Canel to the Summit of the Americas, which will host the United States in late 2021, the report says. Cuba participated for the first time in 2015 in that forum in its VII edition in Panama, where Obama and Raúl Castro held a memorable meeting.

On January 20, the board will be ready and the clocks stopped: everyone is waiting for Biden to start the first play to begin to erase the Trump era.