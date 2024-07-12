The U.S. Embassy in Colombia and the Colombian police announced Thursday a $12 million reward program for the capture of three leaders of the criminal organization Tren de Aragua, founded in Venezuela and which has expanded throughout the region in recent years. “Criminals are always looking for a place to take refuge, and the police forces in Latin America have international cooperation operations to capture the subjects wherever they are, but we still do not have information on whether these leaders are in Colombia,” said the director of the Colombian police, General William Salamanca, during a press conference with the U.S. ambassador to that country, Francisco Palmieri.

The three leaders of the organization they are looking for are Giovanny San Vicente, alias Giovanny; Yohan Jose Romero, alias Johan Petrica, and Hector Guerrero Flores, alias Warrior Child, for which rewards of three, four and five million dollars are offered, respectively. Guerrero escaped last year from the Tocorón prison in the central state of Aragua, from where he operated.

Soldiers intervene at the Tocorón penitentiary center (Venezuela), on September 20, 2023. Ariana Cubillos (AP)

The noose has tightened around the mega-gang, the largest in Venezuela and one of the most dangerous. Last week, Colombian police arrested Larry Amaury Álvarez, alias Larry Changa, Larry Changa, one of the partners of Niño Guerrero, is said to have landed in Chile in 2018, where he set up businesses and helped the organization expand. His capture has raised expectations that he may provide information that leads to the capture of the other leaders. Recently, another member of the gang known as alias “Larry Changa” was also arrested in Bogotá Solomon. “These arrests are added to the 79 that the Police have carried out together with the Prosecutor’s Office,” added Salamanca.

Governments in the region have been trying for months to stop the advance of this gang, which is mainly dedicated to extortion, micro-drug trafficking and migrant trafficking, and which has caused crime to skyrocket in countries such as Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru. Its presence has also been reported in Argentina and the United States, particularly in New York City. In the enormous Venezuelan diaspora, criminals found an opportunity to expand their illegal activities to other countries. But Venezuelans consider it dismantled, since last September, when 11,000 security agents took over the Tocorón prison where Niño Guerrero lived and operated, although they never reported the arrest of any of the leaders. At that time, the Venezuelan Prison Observatory reported that the takeover was agreed upon with some of the inmates and that some of them fled through tunnels and mountains surrounding the prison.

Larry Changa in custody of the Colombian National Police, July 1. Colombian National Police (EFE)

Some officials, such as Foreign Minister Yván Gil, have even denied his existence and claim that the revelations about his actions, which have come to light through police and journalistic investigations — such as those made by Venezuelan journalist Ronna Rísquez — are part of a campaign to discredit Venezuela. These accusations have led to a strong diplomatic clash with Chile, one of the countries that has most demanded active cooperation from Venezuela to keep criminals at bay.

Ambassador Palmieri said that “the Tren de Aragua has become an organization that contributes to fear and confusion, and is an obstacle for the Colombian and American population.” For this reason, it is expected that this Thursday an attack plan against the organized group will be announced in Washington. Specifically, the three leaders are wanted for the crimes of conspiracy to commit transnational organized crime, drug and human trafficking, and money laundering. Information and cooperation from Venezuela is key to dismantling this gang and its branches. This plan to reward the heads of the leaders of the Tren de Aragua is announced in the midst of negotiations between the Government of Nicolás Maduro and Washington, which last week resumed dialogue, a few weeks before the elections.

This gang was formed between 2013 and 2015 in the state of Aragua, an industrial area of ​​the country. First they dedicated themselves to extorting merchants and neighbors, then they ventured into kidnapping and drug trafficking and became a transnational organization. El Niño Guerrero served a 17-year sentence for drug trafficking and concealing weapons of war and remained in prison to control the businesses that he made prosper inside and outside the prison, such as the collection of the cause, a bribe of between 8 and 10 dollars a week that the more than 3,000 detainees had to pay to stay alive inside the penitentiary center, a system implemented in many of the country’s prisons.

In addition to these moves by Colombia and the United States, Spain has finalized this Thursday the extradition to Venezuela of Gerson Guerrero, brother of the leader of the Tren de Aragua, according to the Venezuelan Attorney General, Tarek William Saab. He had been arrested by the National Police last March in the city of Barcelona. He is accused of aggravated extortion, money laundering, criminal association, illicit trafficking of weapons and ammunition, terrorism and financing of terrorism. For these crimes he faces the maximum sentence in the country, 30 years of imprisonment. Saab assured that he will be judged “in an implacable manner,” although during the last decade his brother was able to build a criminal empire from a Venezuelan prison.

Follow all the information from El PAÍS América on Facebook and Xor in our weekly newsletter.