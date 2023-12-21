Senior US officer Charles “CQ” Brown spoke this Thursday with Chinese General Liu Zhenli, a spokesman reported, after a more than year-long interruption of high-level military talks between the two countries.

China suspended talks to express discontent over a visit in 2022 from then-Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, to Taiwan.

(Read also: The live map that shows which rivers in the United States are about to overflow).

But the leaders of the two countries, Joe Biden and Xi Jinping, agreed to resume them when they met last month in California.

Brown, chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, “discussed the importance of working together to responsibly manage competition, avoid miscalculations and maintain open and direct lines of communication,” his spokesman, Capt. Jereal Dorsey, said in a statement.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden during their last meeting.

“He reiterated the importance of the People's Liberation Army engaging in substantive dialogue to reduce the likelihood of misunderstandings,” the statement indicates, referring to China's military.

The two leaders also “discussed a range of global and regional security issues” during their video conference, the statement added.

Beijing reacted with fury to Pelosi's visit to Taiwan in August 2022, canceling cooperation with Washington on key issues such as climate change, the fight against drugs and military talksand launching the largest war exercises in its history on the island.

(we recommend: A baby diaper with something terrifying inside was seized at the US airport).

China claims Taiwan as its territory, has promised to control the island one day, by force if necessaryand bristles at any official contact between Taipei and foreign governments.

Taiwan lives under constant fear of a Chinese invasion and Beijing has stepped up its rhetoric and military activity in recent years.

US President Joe Biden met his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in California in November for their first summit in a yearin which they agreed to restore communications between the military and ease tensions.

AFP