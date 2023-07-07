For the quarterfinals of the Gold Cup 2023, USA will face Canada next Sunday, July 9, at the TQL Stadiumfrom Cincinnati, with the former looking for his pass to the semifinals to be able to endorse his crown.
Prior to the engagement of the quarterfinals, the striker Brandon Vazquezwhich was once on the radar of the Mexican teamhe was questioned about the possibilities of facing Mexico in a hypothetical final, without flinching at all, since all rivals are seen equally.
“I think that with our mentality, the rivalry is to face everyone equally, the rival does not matter. We have a team that can be adopted against any rival, our identity remains against whoever it is, it doesn’t matter if it’s Canada or Mexico, we have the players to play against anyone without changing our identity.”expressed the player of the FC Cincinnati.
On the other hand, the British coach john herdmansaid his players are eager to show they are on a par with their opponents, even though there are several who were not in the last loss they suffered in the Nations League.
“It’s huge, a great game for us. These are the games you want, you want the big games, the big matches. I told this group, the Gold Cup is just going to be about massive experiences, growing together. I think we have faced a lot of adversity. Cincinnati will be more of that. It will be a hostile mob again. But I don’t think they have the $180 million on the front lines that they had last time. And we have a hungry group of players who are desperate to get their first win since 1957, so everything is on the line.”explained the helmsman of The Maple Leaf.
Goalkeeper: Matt Turner: the gatekeeper of Arsenal it is the immovable guardian. Added to this he is the captain and for now he has a clean sheet.
Center back: Jalen Neal – The defender of Los Angeles Galaxy He has started all three games in the tournament, so he will remain as a starter.
Center back: Miles Robinson – Despite the fact that he has only played one match as a starter in the tournament, the player from atlanta united he would be in charge of teaming up with Neal at the center.
Left back: DeJuan Jones – The defender of New England Revolution He has been present in two Gold Cup matches, and has already provided an assist.
Right-back: Bryan Reynolds – The player of the Rome He can also play as an inside right or left back, but so far he has done a good job as a winger, even scoring a goal.
Center: James Sands – The element of New York City F.C. he would be in charge of distributing the ball and regaining possession as quickly as possible.
Midfielder: Djordje Mihailovic – The Serbian also plays with him AZ Alkmaar from the Netherlands and has had a good tournament, having accumulated two goals and three assists in the Group Phase.
Midfielder: Gianluca Busio – At 21 years old, the player of the Venice from Italy has also earned the confidence of the coach BJ Callaghan. He was present in two matches in the Group Phase with two assists and one goal.
Center forward: Jesus Ferreira – The attacker F.C. Dallas He is the starting ‘9’ of the team, demonstrating why, since he registered six goals in the Group Phase.
Right winger: Alejandro Zendejas – The player who decided to represent Las Barras and Las Estrellas over Mexico, could appear at the start after having been present in the three matches of the first phase.
Left winger: Cade Cowell – The skillful end of the San Jose Earthquakes He has a goal and an assist after playing the entire first phase.
This is what the United States lineup would look like (4-2-3-1):
Goalie:Matt Turner
Defenses: Jalen Neal, Miles Robinson, DeJuan Jones, Bryan Reynolds
Midfield: James Sands, Djordje Mihailovic, Gianluca Busio
Lead: Cade Cowell, Alejandro Zendejas, and Jesus Ferreira.
substitutes: Brandon Vázquez, Julian Gressel, John Tolkin, Jordan Morris, Sean Johnson, Gabriel Slonina, Aaron Long, Matt Miazga, John Tolkin, DeAndre Yedlin, Alan Soñora, Aidan Morris, Cristian Roldán
Goalkeeper: Dayne St. Clair – With leave due to injury milan bojanthe goalkeeper Minnesota United He will be in charge of avoiding at all costs that his neighbors eliminate them in the quarterfinals.
Center back: Kamal Miller – The element of inter miami He will have the burden of being the leader of the defense by having more experience than the rest.
Center back: Zac McGraw – The defender of Portland Timbers He will be Miller’s partner in the center, hoping that they can nullify the rival.
Left back: Ali Ahmed – At the age of 22, the defender of the Vancouver Whitecaps He has little experience in the team, but he has started the entire first phase.
Right-back: Richie Laryea – He is one of the most experienced players in the Canadian team, apart from playing in Europe with the Nottingham Forest of England, so it will have to shelter the rest.
Pivot: Moise Bombito – Despite the fact that his main role is as a central defender, the element of the Colorado Rapids could initially appear as containment.
Right Midfield: Junior Hoilett – He is the captain, he has more than 50 games to his credit. He has European experience and is currently a member of the Reading of the English Third Division.
Left midfielder: Jonathan Osorio – Another of the Canucks’ key men, since he is one of the most experienced at 31 years old. It is expected that the middle of the Toronto F.C. arm the attack
Midfielder: Liam Fraser – The midfielder plays for the KMSK Deinze of the Second Division of Belgium. He has played the entire Group Phase.
Center forward: Liam Millar – One of the attackers that the technician could use john herdman is the network breaker basel from Switzerland. During the first phase he contributed a target in three duels.
Center forward: Lucas Cavallini – The offense is complemented by the attacker of the Xolos of Tijuana from Mexico. The veteran will seek to be the solution in the goal.
This is what Canada’s lineup would look like (4-4-2)
Goalie: Dayne St Clair
defenses: Kamal Miller, Zac McGraw, Ali Ahmed, Richi Laryea
midfielders: Moise Bombito, Junior Hoilett, Jonathan Osorio, Liam Fraser
strikers: Liam Miller, Lucas Cavallini
substitutes: Dominick Zator, Jacen Russell-Rowe, Jayden Nelson, Victor Loturi, Scott Kennedy, Zachary Brault-Guillard, David Wotherspoon, Thomas McGill, Steve Vitória, Charles-Adreas Brym, Jacob Shafferlburg
