The field is set. 🇺🇸 USA vs Canada 🇨🇦

July 9, 8 PM ET

July 9, 8 PM ET
Cincinnati, OH

“I think that with our mentality, the rivalry is to face everyone equally, the rival does not matter. We have a team that can be adopted against any rival, our identity remains against whoever it is, it doesn’t matter if it’s Canada or Mexico, we have the players to play against anyone without changing our identity.”expressed the player of the FC Cincinnati.

Brandon Vázquez ruled out Chivas' interest in returning to Liga MX because he prefers Europe

“It’s huge, a great game for us. These are the games you want, you want the big games, the big matches. I told this group, the Gold Cup is just going to be about massive experiences, growing together. I think we have faced a lot of adversity. Cincinnati will be more of that. It will be a hostile mob again. But I don’t think they have the $180 million on the front lines that they had last time. And we have a hungry group of players who are desperate to get their first win since 1957, so everything is on the line.”explained the helmsman of The Maple Leaf.

"The boys did well tonight. They did what they needed to do." -John Herdman, Canada's Head Coach.

Defenses: Jalen Neal, Miles Robinson, DeJuan Jones, Bryan Reynolds

Midfield: James Sands, Djordje Mihailovic, Gianluca Busio

Lead: Cade Cowell, Alejandro Zendejas, and Jesus Ferreira.

substitutes: Brandon Vázquez, Julian Gressel, John Tolkin, Jordan Morris, Sean Johnson, Gabriel Slonina, Aaron Long, Matt Miazga, John Tolkin, DeAndre Yedlin, Alan Soñora, Aidan Morris, Cristian Roldán

Canada Soccer completed their first session in Cincinnati this evening.

defenses: Kamal Miller, Zac McGraw, Ali Ahmed, Richi Laryea

midfielders: Moise Bombito, Junior Hoilett, Jonathan Osorio, Liam Fraser

strikers: Liam Miller, Lucas Cavallini

substitutes: Dominick Zator, Jacen Russell-Rowe, Jayden Nelson, Victor Loturi, Scott Kennedy, Zachary Brault-Guillard, David Wotherspoon, Thomas McGill, Steve Vitória, Charles-Adreas Brym, Jacob Shafferlburg