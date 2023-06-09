The US and the UK have promised to actively look for supporters of the NWO in Ukraine

The US and UK have pledged to step up their joint data-sharing efforts to more actively seek out individuals and entities supporting Russia’s conduct of a special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine. This is stated in the joint declaration of the two countries, which published The White house.

“We intend to improve our ability to collect, analyze and share information and data from our financial institutions and businesses,” the statement said.

It is noted that in this way countries will continue to identify those who contribute to the financing of the special operation.

Earlier it became known that Washington and London approved a plan for a new economic cooperation, under which the countries intend to oppose Russia in the global nuclear energy market.