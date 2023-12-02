In response to the immigration crisis faced by many cities and the large number of undocumented immigrants crossing the border, The United States analyzes limiting the issuance of asylum documents and humanitarian permits, also known as humanitarian parole. The Republican Party’s proposal is advancing in Congress and could be accepted by Joe Biden’s federal government, given the delicate situation that the country faces in this regard.

For many migrants seeking to settle and build a life in the US, asylum and humanitarian parole tools are often very helpful. Delivered to citizens from certain countries or who meet certain particular characteristics, these allow a temporary stay in the North American territory while the interested parties process their permanent residence card, or green card. For this reason, the news about the decision that the country could make is relevant for thousands of people.

While United States immigration policy continues to be under scrutiny internally, different measures have been proposed to try to improve results. One of them was presented by the Republican senator from Oklahoma, James Lankford, in October, according to Telemundo. His project seeks to limit the granting of these statuses to immigrants to reduce the flow of foreigners entering the United States.

His idea is advancing in Congress while Alejandro Mayorkas, Secretary of Homeland Security and responsible for national immigration policy, faces much criticism. In that stormy context and with the need to negotiate for the funds that he requested for national security and the intervention of the United States in foreign conflicts, The Biden administration is analyzing the option of reaching an agreement on this proposal.

Nothing has been approved yet and the terms of application are not known in detail, but it would mainly affect new applicants. At the moment, there are no details about what will happen, if the change finally comes to fruition, with those who already have humanitarian parole or asylum.