The United States ambassador to Argentina, Edward Prado, announced on Thursday that he was resigning from his post.

He did so in response to a tweet that reads: “Following the usual protocol in a change of presidential administration, I delivered my letter of resignation to the President. I have enjoyed being able to work together, get to know the country and many of you. Thank you for these memorable years . Thank you Argentines for your friendship! “

The former judge from Texas had arrived in Argentina with the government of Mauricio Macri in 2018. It was a direct shipment from the Donald Trump administration.

His term ends on January 20 actually with the inauguration of the new government by Joe Biden.

