Politico: The US allowed Kyiv to hit Russian targets across the border

The administration of US President Joe Biden has authorized the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) to strike all border regions of Russia using transferred weapons, primarily along the border with the Sumy region of Ukraine. About it reported Politico publication citing anonymous American officials. The White House noted that the initial permit only affected the territories adjacent to the Kharkov region.

The permit affected areas located on the border with the Sumy region of Ukraine

The officials commented on the statement by US Presidential National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan about the Ukrainian Armed Forces allowing strikes with American weapons on any border area. White House Representative stated On June 18, in an interview with PBS, that in the event of an offensive by the Russian Armed Forces in the Sumy region, the Armed Forces of Ukraine could use the transferred weapons to strike border areas.

Photo: Leah Millis/Reuters

The interlocutors said that Washington has authorized the use of weapons supplied by the Americans to defeat any Russian forces crossing the border with Ukraine. According to them, initially this step was characterized only in the context of the ongoing advance of the Russian military in the Kharkov direction.

The initial decision displeased Ukraine

At the end of May, Politico, citing an unnamed official, reported that Ukraine had been given permission to strike targets on Russian territory. However, the White House put forward the condition that American weapons would be used only near the borders of the Kharkov region. Later, the press secretary of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, Sergei Nikiforov, confirmed the permission in an interview with The Guardian.

Photo: Valentyn Ogirenko / Reuters

Politico journalists noted that the Ukrainian Armed Forces have repeatedly used American weapons to strike Belgorod. White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said that Kyiv understands US restrictions on attacks deep into Russian territory. However, subsequently Ukrainian and European officials repeatedly contacted to Washington with demands to lift the strike bans.

Related materials:

The US refused to consider the decision a significant change

As Politico’s interlocutors stated, lifting the ban on cross-border strikes is not a shift in policy since the decision was made to strike areas bordering the Kharkov region. According to them, the Biden administration initially accepted this possibility.

This [решение] did not rule out the possibility of retaliating against other cross-border attacks anonymous American official in a comment to Politico

One of the officials added that the policy of preventing strikes deep into Russian territory “has not changed.” At the same time, journalists noticed a change in Sullivan’s wording compared to the original decision. It is noted that at the end of May the discussion was primarily about countering attacks on critical infrastructure in Kharkov.