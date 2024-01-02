“Strana.ua”: The United States allowed Ukraine to make decisions on the range of HIMARS strikes

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) will now begin to independently determine at what distance the HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) will strike. This was announced by the US Ambassador to Kyiv Bridget Brink.

Whether we are talking about a more modern version of the ATACMS operational-tactical missiles with a range of up to 300 kilometers is not yet clear.

The Pentagon has not yet officially announced that they intend to transfer shells for firing from HIMARS to a distance of over 160 kilometers for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Ammunition for these MLRS, for example, included the last one at the moment, the 54th package of American military assistance to Kyiv. But how many missiles the Ukrainian Armed Forces will receive and at what distance these missiles are capable of hitting is not specified.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces received the first HIMARS in June 2022

US President Joe Biden announced the transfer of HIMARS with ammunition to Ukraine on June 1, 2022. Then Washington clarified that Kyiv had received promises not to use HIMARS for attacks on Russian territory – meaning the borders until 2014. The American side specifically points out that Ukrainians need HIMARS exclusively for self-defense.

The first HIMARS MLRS arrived in Ukraine in the second half of June 2022. At the end of the month, the Ukrainian army used new weapons in combat conditions for the first time.

Quite quickly, the Russian army was able to adapt to the emergence of new weapons from the Ukrainian Armed Forces; reports of intercepted HIMARS missiles appear constantly. However, it still turned out to be impossible to completely neutralize the danger from American MLRS. The most tragic incident involving the use of HIMARS missiles occurred at the end of 2022 – then a missile attack was carried out on a vocational school building in Makeyevka, where Russian military personnel were located. 89 people became victims of the attack.