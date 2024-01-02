“Strana.ua”: The United States allowed the Ukrainian Armed Forces to make decisions on the range of strikes of the HIMARS MLRS

Washington allowed the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) to independently choose the range of strikes using the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system (MLRS). This was announced by the US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink, reports the Ukrainian publication “Strana.ua” in Telegram.

According to her, the US authorities plan to transfer the MLRS data to the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the near future. It is noted that until now there has been no information that Kyiv will receive shells for firing using HIMARS at distances over 160 kilometers. As the publication clarifies, ATACMS missiles transferred to Ukraine hit this distance.

It was previously reported that as part of a new package of military assistance, the United States will transfer additional HIMARS MLRS to Ukraine. The new support package for Kyiv is estimated at approximately $100 million. In addition to the HIMARS system, it will include ammunition for it and Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, as well as 155 and 105 mm artillery shells, Javelin anti-tank systems and more than 3 million rounds of small arms ammunition.