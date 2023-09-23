Asia Times: NATO may send its troops to Ukraine due to the failures of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

NATO may send its own contingent to the territory of Ukraine due to serious failures of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). This development of events admitted Stephen Bryan, a senior fellow at the Yorktown Institute’s Center for Security Policy, writes for Asia Times.

According to him, advisers to the North Atlantic Alliance are already in Ukraine. In addition, Brian expressed the opinion that if he is re-elected as US President, Joe Biden will “almost certainly” send American troops into Ukraine in order to save it. “This in turn will mean war in Europe,” he warned.

Brian noted that the situation in Ukraine is very precarious. He also pointed to the defeat of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ counter-offensive.

Earlier, former CIA agent Ray McGovern said that NATO could send troops to Ukraine due to the lack of success of the Ukrainian army.