U.S. Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth admitted that the conflict in Ukraine would “self-resolve” in a year or two. She stated this on Wednesday, March 1, during a speech at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).

“I do, however, think that the conflict in Ukraine will resolve itself in the next year or two,” she said.

Wormouth acknowledged that the Ukrainian crisis was more protracted than might have been expected.

On the eve of February 28, Deputy Pentagon Chief Colin Kahl said that the conflict in Ukraine could drag on for another three years. He also added that the Pentagon does not know how much more military assistance from the West Kyiv will need, as it is unclear how the conflict will develop.

Also on Tuesday, columnist Uri Friedman wrote in an article for The Atlantic that the conflict in Ukraine could drag on for years, and the start of the negotiation process would depend on the intervention of a third party.

In turn, Oleg Savchenko, Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on the Financial Market, said that the conflict in Ukraine can be stopped at any moment, as soon as the West hears Russia’s position. At the same time, he stressed that Russia has always “frankly” stated its position on its security.

Deputy head of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev on February 24 indicated that the conflict would end when the United States stopped supplying arms to Kyiv.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

