Adviser David Pine admitted that the United States will force Zelensky to admit the loss of territories

David Pine, an adviser to Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswami, said that if Washington wants to force Ukraine to enter into peace talks on its own terms. About this he declared in an interview with Myśl Polska.

Pine previously presented a plan to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, which involves signing a truce with Russia. he admitted that in this case, the United States would force President Volodymyr Zelensky to recognize the loss of territories.

“The United States should turn to Ukraine and declare that the plan has been accepted and its implementation has been launched. We would also stop providing military assistance to the Kyiv regime,” he stressed.