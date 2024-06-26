The US has authorized transactions for oil supplies to Japan from the Sakhalin-2 project

The US Treasury has authorized transactions related to oil supplies to Japan from the Sakhalin-2 project, reports RIA News with reference to department license data.

The document states that all transactions related to the transportation of crude oil by sea are only permitted for import into Japan until June 28, 2025.

The US Treasury license will replace a similar one issued on September 14, 2023. The United States is taking such a measure for the third time since the price ceiling on Russian fuel came into effect.

In April, it became known that Japan plans to maintain a stake in oil and gas development projects in Russia, as it considers them important for energy security. Tokyo considers the Sakhalin-1 and Sakhalin-2 projects important in the light of ensuring stable supplies in the medium and long term.