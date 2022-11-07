Repubblica: US and NATO allowed negotiations on Ukraine if Kherson is taken by Kyiv

The United States and NATO countries allowed the start of negotiations on the situation in Ukraine in the event of the capture of Kherson by the forces of Kyiv. About it informs La Repubblica newspaper.

According to the publication, Washington believes that the battle for Kherson is of great strategic and diplomatic importance. It is noted that in this regard, the North Atlantic Alliance confirmed the delivery of a batch of air defense missiles against drones to Kyiv. The American side suggests that the return of Kherson to Ukrainian forces could change the course of the conflict.

La Repubblica writes that in this scenario, the United States allowed Ukraine to start the negotiation process from a position of strength. It is specified that the White House began to consider this scenario against the background of the threat of Russia’s use of nuclear weapons and fears of expanding China’s influence on Moscow.

On October 22, the Kherson administration called on all citizens and civil officials to leave the city and cross to the left bank. The corresponding decision was made due to the tense situation at the front, the high danger of massive shelling of the city and the threat of terrorist attacks.