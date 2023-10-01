MWM admitted that the Patriot air defense system in Ukraine could be controlled by foreign military personnel

US publication Military Watch Magazine (MWM) allowedthat Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems in Ukraine can be controlled by foreign militaries.

The publication notes that this type of weapons was sent to Kyiv in a short enough time for their use in battle, which means that their operators were not Ukrainian military personnel, who would have had to be trained for too long.

The publication writes that when supplying Western weapons to Ukraine, foreign specialists who knew how to handle various types of equipment were widely involved. This significantly saved time on training our own personnel, which was a critical factor.

Earlier it became known that Russian investigators, during a report to the Chairman of the Investigative Committee of Russia, Alexander Bastrykin, spoke about the investigation of criminal cases against foreign mercenaries. According to the investigation, it was possible to collect evidence and bring charges in absentia against another 25 foreign citizens who fought on the side of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.