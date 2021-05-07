The United States admits the possibility of Washington and Tehran returning to compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program at the next meeting in Vienna. This was announced by a senior State Department official. TASS…

According to the official, “if Iran makes a political decision, it will sincerely demonstrate its desire to return, <...> it can be done relatively quickly. ” At the same time, he noted that Washington’s return to compliance with the agreement on the nuclear deal depends on a political decision by Tehran, and the upcoming talks in Vienna will show whether Iran has abandoned its “unrealistic demands” for a more ambitious lifting of sanctions than is stipulated by the terms of the deal.

Earlier it was reported about Washington’s readiness to lift some sanctions against Tehran in order to force Iran to return to compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on its nuclear program. White House spokesman Jen Psaki called the debate over the fate of the Iranian nuclear deal “encouraging”.

The JCPOA agreement on Iran was signed in the summer of 2015 between Tehran and six intermediary countries. Later, Iran was caught in gross violations of the agreements. In early May 2018, the United States announced a unilateral withdrawal from the deal and the resumption of anti-Iranian sanctions. Iran announced the abandonment of the JCPOA agreements in January 2020.