Relations between Germany and NATO may become complicated due to the interception of an audio recording of a conversation between the German military about plans to attack the Crimean Bridge with the possible use of Taurus missiles. The newspaper reported this on Saturday, March 2 The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

According to the newspaper, it follows from the conversation that the military of Great Britain, France and the United States are already in Ukraine. NATO troops help Kyiv maintain sophisticated Western equipment. At the same time, according to the WSJ, the countries mentioned deny the presence of their military there.

“The information leak has caused fury in Germany and could lead to strained relations with Germany’s NATO allies.”, – the article says.

The newspaper claims that this leak made Taurus deliveries to Ukraine much more unlikely.

According to WSJ, the conversation between German Air Force officers was conducted on the WebEx platform and one of the meeting participants joined the conversation via his mobile phone.

Earlier, on March 2, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that German authorities were promptly investigating the situation surrounding the publication of a recording of a conversation between Air Force officers in Ukraine. He also indicated that what happened was a very “serious problem.” According to him, the incident is being investigated “very carefully, very intensively and very quickly.”

A full transcript of the discussion between senior German army officials about Taurus missile strikes on the Crimean Bridge was published by Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of the Russian TV channel RT, on March 1. According to her, the conversation took place on February 19. During it, the military also discussed the supply of Taurus missiles to Ukraine.

A fragment of an audio recording from representatives of the German air force said that officers discussed how many such shells would be needed to attack the Crimean Bridge and whether such a strike would be effective. The conversation took place between the head of the operations and exercises department of the Bundeswehr Air Force Command Frank Graefe, the Bundeswehr BBC inspector Ingo Gerhartz, an employee of the air operations center of the Bundeswehr Space Command Stefan Fenske and an employee of the same department named Frostedte.

At the same time, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said that Berlin’s attempt to avoid answering about the audio recording of the conversation between German officers would be an admission of Germany’s guilt.

The DPA agency, citing a representative of the German Ministry of Defense, reported that an investigation has been initiated into the possible interception of messages from the German Air Force regarding the supply of Taurus missiles to Ukraine for attacks on the Crimean Bridge.

Western countries have increased military and financial support for Kiev against the backdrop of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022 after the situation in the region worsened due to shelling by the Ukrainian military. However, recently in the West there have been increasingly frequent statements about the need to reduce aid to Ukraine.