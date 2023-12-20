According to government sources cited by the AP news agency, the ally of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, Colombian businessman Alex Saab, was released this Wednesday, December 20, by Washington. In exchange, Caracas agreed to release 36 people, including 12 American citizens.

Saab, accused of being a front man for the Venezuelan president, was arrested in 2020 for money laundering. U.S. prosecutors determined that he diverted about $350 million from Venezuela, through the United States, in a scheme involving bribes to officials in the Venezuelan president's administration.

Among the people taking part in the swap are 20 who have been in prison for a while, while four were recently captured.

The latter are individuals close to the campaign of the opposition presidential candidate, María Corina Machado, or to the organization of the opposition's primary elections, which took place last October, the source added.

With Reuters and AP

News in development…