The United States and Panama have taken a significant step in regional migration management by signing a collaboration agreement on July 1, 2024. This pact will allow US officials to assist the Panamanian government in the deportation of migrants that cross the Darien Gapa dangerous jungle that has become a crucial route for those heading toward the southern border of the United States territory.

Key points of the agreement:

U.S. immigration officials to train and support Panamanian authorities to increase deportations.

The Department of Homeland Security will send experts in asylum and deportation evaluations to Panama.

United States to fund improvements to Panama’s deportation infrastructure

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, present at the inauguration of the new Panamanian president José Raúl Mulino, described the agreement as part of “a regional response” to migration, as detailed CBS News.

This is what the Darien Gap jungle area looks like from the air, where more than half a million people passed through in 2023. Photo:Julian Rios Monroy. THE TIME Share

This pact takes place in a context of Record numbers of crossings through the Darien Gapwith more than half a million people transiting through this jungle only in 2023. President Mulino has promised a firm stance, including the closure of this border crossing.

Other US measures to curb illegal migration

The measure adds to other recent actions by the administration of Joe Biden facing the upcoming presidential elections to reduce illegal migration, such as partially limiting asylum processing, which has brought illegal border crossings to their lowest level during his tenure.

The agreement also reflects the United States’ growing reliance on collaboration with other countries in the region to manage migration flows toward its southern border. Mexico and Ecuador have also implemented restrictive measures recently.

This joint initiative between the U.S. and Panama marks a new chapter in regional efforts to address migration challenges in the Western Hemisphere.