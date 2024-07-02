According to the criteria of
Key points of the agreement:
- U.S. immigration officials to train and support Panamanian authorities to increase deportations.
- The Department of Homeland Security will send experts in asylum and deportation evaluations to Panama.
- United States to fund improvements to Panama’s deportation infrastructure
Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, present at the inauguration of the new Panamanian president José Raúl Mulino, described the agreement as part of “a regional response” to migration, as detailed CBS News.
This pact takes place in a context of Record numbers of crossings through the Darien Gapwith more than half a million people transiting through this jungle only in 2023. President Mulino has promised a firm stance, including the closure of this border crossing.
Other US measures to curb illegal migration
The agreement also reflects the United States’ growing reliance on collaboration with other countries in the region to manage migration flows toward its southern border. Mexico and Ecuador have also implemented restrictive measures recently.
This joint initiative between the U.S. and Panama marks a new chapter in regional efforts to address migration challenges in the Western Hemisphere.
