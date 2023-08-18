Reuters: U.S. approves Denmark, Netherlands to send F-16s to Kyiv

The US authorities approved the supply of F-16 fighter jets by Denmark and the Netherlands to Ukraine after Ukrainian pilots have received appropriate training in their operation. This is reported Reuters.

It is specified that the American side has already sent letters to colleagues in Denmark and the Netherlands with guarantees of support for this step. At the same time, according to the agency, the exact dates for the delivery of fighters are not called.