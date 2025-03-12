Johnny Cardoso It has an important appointment with the United States National Team. Within the framework of the Concacaf Nations Leaguetournament that brings together 41 selections from North America, Central America and the Caribbean, the Betis midfielder has been summoned to dispute the semifinals. The team led by Mauricio Pochettino will face Panama On Friday, March 21 at 00:00, while in turn, Canada and Mexico will fight for a position in the final. In addition to the possibility of raising the title, this competition offers access to the Gold Cup.

Cardoso es The only LaLiga EA Sports representative in the US team and his participation in the League of Nations implies a transoceanic trip, with scales. To this is added the accumulation of parties of the Betic midfielder.

The calendar does not give truce the Betic soccer players. The Verdiblanco team is measured tomorrow to Vitoria Guimaraes and will visit Leganés next Sunday before the break. After the pause for the international meetings dispute, another duel is scheduled more than relevant in the Betic season: the derby of the second round against Sevilla.