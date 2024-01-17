The Government of the President of the United States, Joe Biden, once again included the Houthis of Yemen on its list of “terrorist” groups this Wednesday, January 17, as a deterrent measure against the assaults in the Red Sea, which have threatened the International Trade. US officials explained that the designation will take effect on February 16 and added that Washington “will consider” suspending the measure if the group, backed by Iran, ceases its attacks. However, a Houthi spokesman warned that the ramming of ships heading to Israel will continue.

This Wednesday, January 17, the United States Government decided to designate Yemen's Houthi rebels as a “global terrorist” group, in order to cut off the financing and weapons supplies that this movement has used to attack or hijack ships. in vital Red Sea shipping routes, US officials explained.

The Houthis claim they are acting as a sign of support for Hamas, amid the ongoing war in Gaza against the US-backed Israeli Army.

These attacks are a textbook definition of terrorism

The Government of Joe Biden specified that the designation, with the sanctioning measures that it entails, will come into force in 30 days. That is, February 16. However, he indicated that he is willing to reconsider the decision if the attacks stop.

The 30-day period has been provided for the United States to design a plan to implement the sanctions and reduce the impact on the civilian population of Yemen, Washington explained.

“These attacks are a textbook definition of terrorism,” declared one of the US officials, who insisted that his country's goal is to end the attacks in the Red Sea, given the impact it has had on the International Trade.

What does the designation entail?

Measure seeks to “cut off funding” for the Houthis in the international financial systemhighlights the Biden Administration.

However, the United States has signaled that it intends to prevent the measures from having a significant impact on Yemeni civilians or from blocking the entry of food, medicine or humanitarian aid to areas under Houthi control.

For that reason, the US Government classified the group as a “Specifically Designated Global Terrorist”, instead of including it on the “Foreign Terrorist Organization” list. In this way, the sanctions are lighter and do not include, for example, travel bans.

The Houthi attacks have disrupted global trade and raised fears that the fallout from the war between the Israeli military and Hamas will destabilize the Middle East.

With EFE and Reuters