The UN Security Council held its fourth emergency meeting on the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians in eight days on Tuesday. without issuing a joint returnBecause the United States continues to oppose it, considering that it would not help reduce the escalation of violence, diplomats told AFP.

“We do not believe that a public statement at this time contributes to the de-escalation,” US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said in this closed-door session, a diplomat commented on condition of anonymity.

According to other diplomatic sources, the three countries at the origin of the UN meeting and mobilization for more than a week, China, Tunisia and Norway, they had not shared in advance with its members of the Council a draft of a new declaration to be discussed at this new meeting.

Since May 10, the United States has already rejected three draft declaration texts written by those three countries, in which an end to violence in the area was called for.

This new session of the Council lasted less than an hour And, unlike the previous ones, it did not have a presentation of the latest events by the UN envoy in the Middle East, Tor Wennesland, who had to face another commitment.

“With regard to future action by the Security Council, we must assess whether any particular action or statement will promote the prospects of ending the violence, “reaffirmed the US ambassador to the UN.

“Our goal has been and will continue to be intense diplomatic engagement to end this violence, “said Linda Thomas-Greenfield, dismissing criticism from her partners on the Council about the US veto and the inaction of the body responsible for promoting world peace.

The representative of the United States, who holds the rank of minister, said that since the beginning of the crisis, the Democratic administration had “about 60 telephone interviews High-Level Seminar by US Officials, Including President Joe Biden. “

In a statement issued after the meeting, her Irish counterpart, Geraldine Byrne Nason, regretted that the Security Council I still haven’t been able speak with one voice.

“The conflict continues, it has an extremely devastating humanitarian impact. The Security Council has yet to say a single word publicly. The members of the Council have a collective responsibility for international peace and security. The time has come for the Council step in, break your silence and express yourself“, he stressed.

Stop the fire

The Islamist movement Hamas said today “do not deny or confirm” the information disseminated by Israeli media about a possible ceasefire with Israel, mediated by Egypt and that would come into force on Thursday morning.

“I can neither deny nor confirm the rumors on a proposal by Egypt for a ceasefire starting Thursday at six in the morning, “said Fawzi Barhum, a spokesman for the movement, in dialogue with a group of journalists at a Gaza City hospital today.

The information was broadcast today by Israel’s Channel 12, which also noted that Hamas had accepted Egypt’s offer and that Israel had not yet responded.

“So far we have not received any information on a ceasefire offer,” added Barhum, who suggested that the dissemination of this information by a channel opposed to the prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, may be an attempt “to pressure him before the Israeli public opinion.”

Asked by Efe about a possible ceasefire, Netanyahu’s office he offered no comment.

These rumors come within the framework of growing international pressure, including by the United States, to achieve a cessation of hostilities between Israel and the Palestinian militias in the Gaza Strip.

The current war escalation, which reached its ninth day today, has so far left a balance of at least 217 Palestinians killed and 12 in Israel.

