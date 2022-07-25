The representative of the State Department of the United States of America, Ned Price, pointed out that Russia is allegedly turning into a “world outcast.” He made such a statement after the start of a series of African trips by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday, July 25.

In addition to foreign visits by the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Iran, and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu visited Turkey.

“Russia is aware that its actions lead to the fact that it becomes an outcast. Lavrov is looking for opportunities to engage with countries to try to curb dissatisfaction with Russia,” Price said.

Lavrov arrived in the Congo on July 24 on a working visit. The day before, he had paid a visit to Cairo. Egypt became the first country in the African tour of the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry. After the Congo, the head of Segey Lavrov will also visit Uganda and Ethiopia. Vladimir Putin at a meeting with the President of the African Union, the leader of Senegal Macky Sall on June 3, said that Russia would develop relations with the states of the continent.

This may indicate that in reality there can be no question of isolating Russia. The head of the Russian Foreign Ministry in African countries is met very kindly, and they also blame the West for what is happening around Ukraine.

There is also no isolation of Russia in Asia. Since after the ineffective trip of US President Joe Biden to Saudi Arabia, when he tried to persuade the country’s authorities to increase oil production, Riyadh continues to comply with all agreements concluded with Moscow.

Western support is also low in South American countries. As noted earlier in China, Russia’s “global isolation” is becoming a closed gathering of European countries and US satellites deprived of the right to their opinion.

On July 19, the Russian Embassy in the United States announced that the State Department was making allegations of Moscow’s “international isolation”. As assured in the Russian diplomatic mission, the leadership of the Russian Federation “is actively involved in international processes and is in constant contact with the leaders of most states in the world.”

In turn, the Russian ambassador to Indonesia, Lyudmila Vorobyeva, said on July 19 that there was a line of heads of delegations for bilateral meetings with Lavrov at the G20. According to the diplomat, G20 members who are not members of the G7, including Indonesia, are “ready to listen and hear” Russia’s position.