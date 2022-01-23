American political commentator Ross Douthat advised the United States to postpone the idea of ​​Ukraine joining NATO for several decades. He expressed his opinion in article for The New York Times.

According to him, Ukraine is too fragmented and economically weak, so it was never ready to fully “become part of the West.” He advised the United States to forget about the idea of ​​expanding the alliance for 25 years.

Also, the author of the material noted that the United States took on impossible obligations by attempting to “reduce Ukraine from the orbit of Russia.” The soft approach of previous administrations has left Washington ill-prepared for Ukraine-related disputes with Moscow, Dautat said. He added that given these circumstances and the growing need to “counter China,” the US could indefinitely shelve the idea of ​​NATO expansion. So Ukraine, according to the observer, would have come under Russian pressure, but would have avoided an “invasion”, and US allies in NATO would have to take on more obligations to maintain security in Europe.

However, he concluded that a complete refusal to accept Ukraine into NATO is a concession that the US leadership cannot make. Dautat believes that the idea of ​​”forgetting about it for a long time: for example, for 25 years” looks very reasonable.

Earlier, the British Foreign Office made a statement that the Russian authorities plan to imprison a “loyal, pro-Russian leader” in Kiev. “We have information indicating that the Russian government is seeking to install a pro-Russian leader in Kiev as it considers the invasion and occupation of Ukraine,” the document says.