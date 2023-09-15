WSJ: The US does not have a strategy for developing hypersonic weapons

The United States does not have a clear strategy for the development of hypersonic weapons, as a result of which the American side is experiencing difficulties in creating them. About it writes with reference to American officials, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

“This weapon can attack at extreme speed, launch from great distances and evade most air defenses. It can carry both conventional explosives and nuclear warheads. China and Russia have it, ready to use. The USA does not have it,” the publication says.

The article notes that difficulties in developing American hypersonic weapons “stretch up and down the decision-making chain.”

Bloomberg previously reported that there is currently a backlog in the US deployment of hypersonic weapons.

In September, the agency, citing a statement from the Pentagon, reported that the US Department of Defense canceled the planned tests of the Long Range Hypersonic Weapon (LRHW) after a pre-flight check.