Ex-CIA analyst McGovern: US could use nuclear weapons because of Ukraine

The United States may use nuclear weapons over Ukraine in the event of a military defeat of Kyiv. This possibility was admitted by ex-CIA analyst Ray McGovern, his words are quoted RIA News.

McGovern said he would like to believe that the United States would not use its nuclear capabilities, but he is convinced that Washington is capable of doing so.

“These guys are crazy enough to say: 'We have, Mr. President, a small nuclear bomb up there on the top shelf under lock and key. We could use it. It will show Russia that they will not win in Ukraine,'” he reproduced the logic of the ruling circles USA McGovern.

He said that the United States would perceive Kyiv's defeat as its own failure, since this would have an extremely negative impact on the election results.

Earlier, former US Ambassador to NATO Ivo Daalder said that political changes in the US and the activity of potential presidential candidate Donald Trump affect the amount of assistance to Ukraine. Daalder admitted that Ukraine would lose US assistance. Therefore, he assumed that Kyiv would lose to Moscow in the first half of 2024.