The White House admitted the possibility of reconsidering the issue of ownership of the Crimea

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan in an interview with NBC News allowed the possibility of reconsideration by the US authorities of the issue of ownership of the Crimea.

“The question of Crimea is a question that will happen in the future. This is what we will come to,” he said.

The official representative of the White House noted that today the Kiev authorities need to focus on the implementation of short-term tasks in order for the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) to have an advantage on the battlefield with the help of the United States, which seeks to achieve the full restoration of the territorial integrity of Ukraine.

Earlier, Russian Ambassador to Canada Oleg Stepanov reacted to the words of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau about Crimea belonging to Ukraine. In his opinion, the politician himself does not believe in this statement.