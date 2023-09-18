Ex-CIA agent Giraldi: Biden may decide to send troops to Ukraine

Former CIA agent Phil Giraldi in an interview YouTube– the Judging Freedom channel admitted that US President Joe Biden may decide to send American troops to Ukraine. According to him, this will lead to a dangerous escalation of the situation.

“The scary thing is that Biden might do something crazy and unconstitutional. By the way, the constitution was created so that the president could not start a war on his own,” he said.

The expert called the possible introduction of American soldiers into Ukraine madness, since this will inevitably lead to escalation and some units will be lost during the fighting. The ex-special services agent emphasized that, in fact, the US military contingent is already in Ukraine, clarifying that the soldiers stationed there enter into contracts with the Ukrainian authorities and do not wear American military uniforms.

Earlier, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg called on Germany to supply long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine.