Newsweek: US has no leverage left to keep North Korea away from Russia

Washington is concerned about the growing level of military-technical cooperation between Russia and North Korea, but now the United States no longer has any leverage left to put pressure on Pyongyang to discourage it from cooperation with Moscow. To this conclusion came Newsweek columnist Daniel Depetris.

“Unfortunately for the US, [Белый дом] there is little that can be done to change this situation. Due to decades of hostility with Pyongyang, US leverage over North Korea is extremely limited. Washington is left with a familiar and well-worn tool in its foreign policy arsenal: economic sanctions.

At the same time, Depetris notes that North Korea has long adapted to permanent sanctions, and therefore the current US actions are an attempt to “plug a fire hydrant with adhesive tape.” “As much as we would like to convince ourselves otherwise, the United States was not omnipotent,” the columnist concluded.

Earlier, White House strategic communications coordinator John Kirby spoke about Washington’s plans to impose new sanctions against Moscow due to the alleged increase in military-technical cooperation between Russia and the DPRK. He also added that the US is going to impose sanctions against all individuals and legal entities involved in such transactions.