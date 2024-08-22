The United States government has lost track of more than 32,000 unaccompanied minors who arrived in the country. They do not know where they are, what their condition is and, what is worse, they could be exposed to various dangers, such as trafficking of minors for sexual or labor exploitation. This has been recognized in a report from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) which reveals that these minors have not attended their immigration court appointments.

“Based on our audit work and according to ICE officials [el Servicio de Inmigración y Control de Aduanas, por sus siglas en inglés]children who fail to appear in court are at greater risk of trafficking, exploitation, or forced labor,” warns DHS Inspector General Joseph Cuffari. In addition, if they fail to appear for their hearings, their risk of deportation is also greater. Cuffari describes the situation as “urgent” and urges ICE to take immediate measures to guarantee the safety of these children.

Between 2019 and 2023, a total of 448,000 unaccompanied minors were taken into custody and released by the Administration. The Department of Homeland Security warns that the number of minors whose whereabouts are unknown may be much higher, with some 290,000 still not having a court date.

Ineffectiveness of the Immigration Agency

Sources close to the immigration processes of these minors explain that the problem is that there is a lack of communication between the agencies involved and that ICE does not update the data and does not communicate court appointments to follow up on their immigration processes to the correct addresses. They criticize that many agents inherited from the Donald Trump Administration work at border control, who do not support granting rights to these migrants, thus hindering the process to guarantee them residency in the United States.

“It is clear from this report that ICE has not effectively coordinated with other agencies or completed any follow-up to verify children’s location and knowledge of hearing dates after children are released from Office of Refugee Resettlement custody,” said Shaina Aber, executive director of Acacia, an organization dedicated to providing legal support to minors. “ICE has a history of acting in ways that undermine migrants’ rights and due process, including through paperwork errors that create difficulties for immigration courts and for individuals trying to understand their hearing dates and appearance obligations.”

A Venezuelan migrant is detained with her child by Border Patrol agents after crossing into the United States, in 2024. Jose Luis Gonzalez (REUTERS)

The DHS report acknowledges the lack of coordination and communication between government agencies and criticizes the work of ICE, responsible for the immigration processes of these minors, for not having initiated the procedures in most cases. As one example, the report states that 84% of the 41,000 minors who corresponded to one of the ICE offices reviewed had not been given appointments.

When unaccompanied minors cross the border, they are met by border agents who transfer them to the Office of Refugee Resettlement. Minors spend an average of 27 days in the custody of U.S. authorities before being transferred to their new destination, usually with relatives, often distant, who live in the country and take care of them. Those who do not have relatives in the United States are taken in by families or foster homes. Previous reports have shown that the details of host families are not always checked, raising concerns for the well-being of minors and the risk that they may end up in human trafficking networks or be subjected to some form of exploitation, whether sexual or labor.

ICE officials, meanwhile, said during the investigation that even if they discovered that foster homes did not provide the minimum safety conditions for the minor, they did not have the authority to act. One of the agents expressed concern that they had not been able to do anything in one of the cases monitored, in which the woman reported that her husband was having inappropriate relations with the foster child.

The threat of deportation

Immigration attorney Alex Galvez says that sometimes the reason they don’t go to court is not because they don’t know the date of their hearing, but because they are afraid. “They don’t show up because their families don’t have the resources to hire lawyers or simply because they are afraid that if they go to court, the minor and the guardian will be deported, because generally those who receive the children are also undocumented,” he explains.

An unaccompanied minor migrant is defined as a child under the age of 18 who does not have legal immigration status in the United States and who does not have a parent or legal guardian in the country. Statistics show that 70% of unaccompanied minors are between 15 and 17 years old, but the percentage of children between 0 and 12 years old has increased by 4% since 2018. “Many of these children have experienced severe trauma and have been subjected to horrific exploitation on the way to the border,” says the organization Save the Children.

A migrant child from Central America boards a U.S. Border Patrol vehicle in Sunland Park in 2024. Jose Luis Gonzalez (REUTERS)

Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador are the countries of origin of the majority of unaccompanied child migrants crossing the border. These countries have some of the highest rates of child homicide in the world. For years, a crisis of violence, gang wars and corruption have driven children and families to flee the Northern Triangle of Central America and seek safety and protection in the United States.

The law grants these minors the possibility of receiving asylum in the United States, but their failure to appear in court on the days of their hearing jeopardizes their obtaining of a residence permit. Whether due to fear or because they did not receive notification at home, their absence increases the risk of being deported.

“It is critical that the administration hold ICE accountable for this significant error and focus on protecting the well-being of young people seeking safety, not respond by turning a systemic failure in paperwork management into an excuse to rush children into deportation proceedings,” Aber said.