Russia is reigniting dangerous Cold War tensions by deploying thousands of troops to the border with Ukrainewarned U.S on Thursday in Berlin, and threatened Moscow with further retaliation in the event of an incursion.

(Read here: Why a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine raises fears of war)

Any violation by Russia of Ukraine’s territorial sovereignty “would return us to a dangerous and unstable time, when this continent was divided in two … with the threat of an all-out war looming over our heads,” Secretary of State said American Anthony Blinken, from Berlin, a city that was divided in two by a wall for almost 30 years.

(Also: The US and Europe launch a crusade against a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine)

Blinken held talks with his European allies in the German capital on Thursday, on the eve of a crucial meeting in Geneva with the Russians.

Russia has deployed tens of thousands of troops along the Ukrainian border, raising fears of an invasion. Moscow denies any intention to attack, but demands that a de-escalation go through formal guarantees for its security.

Ukraine says ‘minor incursions’ don’t exist

Opposite, Blinken and the allies of the United States opted for firmness. “Any” violation of the Ukrainian border by Russia would provoke a “swift and severe” reaction from the United States, Blinken warned.

His French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian, present in Berlin, for his part warned the Russians against wishing to forge a “Yalta 2”, a new distribution of spheres of influence between East and West, 77 years after the conference that designed post-war Europe.

In London, Prime Minister Boris Johnson called a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine a “disaster for the whole world.”

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Photo: EFE / EPA / RUSSIAN MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

“Minor incursions” do not exist, said Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelenski, in response to controversial words from his American counterpart Joe Biden.

On Wednesday, he caused confusion by saying that a “minor incursion” by Russia could provoke a more modest response from NATO allies.

The White House later had to clarify these words by promising a “swift, severe and united response” from the United States and its allies if Russian forces even crossed the Ukrainian border.

Hours later, Biden assured that any entry of Russian troops into Ukraine would be considered an “invasion” and that it would entail “a tough and coordinated economic response” addressed with his allies.

On the other hand, the United States imposed sanctions on four Ukrainians, including two deputies, whom it accuses of working with the Russian secret services (FSB) and of “destabilizing activities” in Ukraine.

Ukrainian deputies Taras Kozak and Oleg Voloshin are accused of having been instructed by the Russian federal security service FSB to “recruit former senior government officials and others in office to prepare to take control of the Ukrainian government and control the country’s infrastructure with a force Russian occupation,” the US Treasury said in a statement.

Russian troops during their deployment on Belarusian territory.

diplomatic route

Antony Blinken, however, hopes to find a diplomatic way out of the growing tensions between Kiev and Moscow.

On Wednesday, during a support visit to Ukraine, he had urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to opt for a “peaceful path.”

But Russia hit back Thursday by announcing massive naval exercises in January and February in the Atlantic, Arctic, Pacific and Mediterranean.

And, shortly before, the Kremlin had denounced Joe Biden’s “destabilizing” comments on Ukraine, after the US president promised a “severe” response in the event of a Russian military attack against Kiev.

“The statements are repeated endlessly and do nothing to calm the current tensions. In addition, they can contribute to destabilizing the situation,” Kremlin spokesman Dimitri Peskov warned.

A key meeting between Blinken and Lavrov

Before the crucial meeting that Blinken will hold on Friday with his Russian counterpart, Serguei Lavrov, the US Secretary of State stated that “we have to see where we stand” and “if there are opportunities to continue diplomacy.”

However, he specified that some Russian demands “are clearly doomed to failure”, including the commitment not to expand NATO to Ukraine, as requested by Moscow.

Russia also demands that the United States and its allies give up organizing military exercises in Eastern Europe, and considers that all these demands are non-negotiable.

In this context, the United States gave its approval to the requests of the Baltic countries to send US-made weapons to Ukraine, which shows, according to observers, how far apart the positions of Washington and Moscow remain.

“We have decided to send weapons and other types of aid (to Ukraine),” Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anusauskas confirmed to AFP, explaining that this decision may have a “dissuasive” effect on Russia.

AFP

More news

– Austria, first European country to impose vaccination against covid

– Covid-19: England will not require a face mask or a sanitary pass