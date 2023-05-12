The United States justified this Thursday the “containment” measures against some migrants on deportation flights, because sometimes they become “violent”, after some repatriated Colombians have reported mistreatment by US agents on those journeys.

(You can read: Who are the people the United States is deporting to Colombia?).

“It’s not something we like to do, which is why we ask migrants not to become violent on these flights,” Blas Núñez-Neto, Undersecretary for Border Policy and Immigration at the Department of Homeland Security, said in a telephone press conference.

Deportation flights from the United States to Colombia resumed on Wednesday, May 10 after the controversy that arose last week over the denunciation of alleged degrading treatment of migrants.

Colombians returned from the United States. Photo: Cesar Melgarejo / EL TIEMPO

(We recommend: ‘They humiliated us’, ‘they tied us up’, ‘they laughed at us’: Colombians expelled from the US).

Núñez-Neto said he was unaware of that specific case, but assured that the United States takes allegations of mistreatment “very seriously” and that all of them are being investigated.

But he also stressed that there have been “incidences of violence or disorder on many or some repatriation flights and that sometimes it has been necessary to contain people on the flights.”

The general director of Colombian Migration, Fernando García, referred last Thursday to the existence of “recurring complaints about poor conditions in detention centers and mistreatment during flights.”

García himself highlighted the “use of restrictive elements such as hand and foot handcuffs, even for women mothers of families”, in addition to announcing the cancellation, by the US immigration authorities, of the flights scheduled for the 1st and 2nd of May, in which some 1,200 people would return.

Deported Colombian migrants. Photo: Cesar Melgarejo. TIME

(Be sure to read: How will the US-Mexico border work now after the end of Title 42?).

All eyes are on the immigration policy of the United States before the lifting of Title 42 this Thursdaythe policy of express expulsion of migrants at the border that has been applied since the outbreak of the covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

Washington anticipates an increase in migratory flows from the region to the United States, which is why it has announced new restrictions and has insisted on the message that the border is not open.

EFE

You can also read:

– With the expiration of Title 42 in the US, what actions will the Foreign Ministry take?

– Pope Francis asks for respect for migrants: ‘bridges must be built and not walls’.

– ‘We thought that nightmare had ended’: this was the tragedy of a Colombian in Texas.

– ‘They handcuffed us and beat us’: hard stories from Colombians who returned from the US.