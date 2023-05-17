The United States Secretary of State, Anthony Blinkenaccused China on Tuesday of allowing the shipment of chemical precursors to Mexico that are used to manufacture the fentanyl that is trafficked into US territory.

During an appearance before a United States Senate committee, Blinken criticized that Beijing is not “genuinely cooperating” with Washington to curb drug traffickingbut warned that they will continue to press for him to change his position.

“China will have to decide if it wants to respond to this demand or if it is going to continue to allow the diversion of these chemical precursors in one way or another,” said the leader of US diplomacy.

Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid between 50 and 100 times more potent than morphine and which is mixed with other drugs to enhance its effect, has caused a public health crisis in the United States, where last year 100,000 people died from overdoses with this substance.

Blinken explained that many of the chemical precursors to fentanyl are legal, but find their way into Mexico illegally from China.

“In all of our contacts with China, we have been pressing on this particular issue for it to take measures to control the illicit diversion of fentanyl precursors and other synthetic opioids,” the secretary said.

However, the Asian giant’s response, Blinken explained, has been that “this is a consumer problem in the United States.”

To put pressure on China in this regard, the Joe Biden government is building “an international coalition against fentanyl” because this is “a global problem,” said the foreign minister.

This issue has also strained the relationship of the United States with Mexico, given that Washington has assured that its neighbor should do “more” to stop fentanyl trafficking, while Republicans have called for a military intervention in Mexican territory.

For his part, the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, has denied that fentanyl is manufactured in his country and has assured that this drug comes directly from China to North America, mostly to the United States.

But Beijing denied this after a letter that López Obrador sent in April to his counterpart Xi Jinping asking for help in combating this drug.

