Unsubscribing from the Amazon Prime service was a heroic task. So much so that the company itself called this process the iliad, in reference to Homer’s epic about the Trojan War. His managers designed the process to be labyrinthine. Instead, they deceptively targeted customers, sometimes without them even realizing it. That’s what holds a lawsuit just filed by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

The FTC has released a version of the complaint that has the confidential information redacted. In its 159 pages Screenshots of the e-commerce giant’s service are included with which the authorities try to demonstrate those fraudulent practices that the company would have used to improve its results. In addition, it ensures that Amazon has tried to delay and hinder the Commission’s investigation on multiple occasions.

The agency accuses the group founded by Jeff Bezos of knowingly misleading millions of consumers into signing up for Amazon Prime without knowing it. Specifically, Amazon used manipulative, coercive, or deceptive user interface designs known as “dark patterns” to trick consumers into signing up for auto-renewing Prime subscriptions, the FTC alleges.

Consumers were seduced under deception, but if they realized that they had contracted something that they did not want and wanted to cancel their subscription, it was not easy to achieve it. The FTC says that Amazon has now changed the process knowing that the lawsuit was going to be filed, but that until that recent change, it knowingly made the cancellation process more difficult for Prime customers who wanted to end their subscription. The primary purpose of the Prime cancellation process was not to allow subscribers to cancel their subscription, but to prevent them from doing so. “Amazon management slowed down or rejected changes that would have made it easier for users to cancel Prime because those changes negatively affected the bottom line,” the FTC says.

200 million members worldwide

Launched in 2005, Amazon Prime has more than 200 million members worldwide who, in the case of the United States, pay $139 a year, or $14.99 a month, for faster shipping and other benefits, such as delivery and free returns or access to the video on demand system.

“Amazon tricked and trapped people into recurring subscriptions without their consent, not only frustrating users, but also costing them a lot of money,” said the president of the FTC, Lina Khan, through a statement. “These manipulative tactics hurt both consumers and law-abiding businesses. The FTC will continue to vigorously protect Americans from “dark employers” and other unfair or deceptive practices in digital marketplaces,” he added.

The FTC claims that during the Amazon online shopping process, consumers were presented with numerous opportunities to sign up for Amazon Prime. In many cases, the option to purchase items without subscribing was more difficult for customers to locate. In some cases, the button that consumers were presented with to complete their transaction did not clearly indicate that by choosing that option they were also agreeing to join Prime for a recurring subscription, according to the FTC.

And then unsubscribing was hell, according to the regulatory body. Before undertaking the many steps, it was already difficult to find where to start. Once the cancellation flow, internally called the Iliad flow, was located, they were redirected to various pages presenting various offers to continue the subscription at a discounted price, to simply turn off the auto-renew feature, or to decide not to cancel. Only after clicking through to these pages could consumers finally cancel the service.

The FTC’s accusation claims that Amazon has repeatedly broken the law. It asks the Washington state court in which it has filed the lawsuit to compel Amazon to cease its practices, to impose fines for its actions, and to take any other additional action it deems appropriate.

Lina Khan’s Crusade

FTC Chair Lina Khan, 34, appointed by President Joe Biden in 2021, has waged a crusade against abuses by big tech companies. During her tenure, the FTC has sued Microsoft, to prevent the purchase of Activision, and now Amazon, among other actions. In parallel, the Department of Justice has sued Google for abuse of a dominant position in the digital advertising market.

In 2021, Amazon had unsuccessfully called for Khan to step aside from separate antitrust investigations into his business, arguing that his public criticism of the company’s market power before his appointment made it impossible for him to be impartial. Khan burst onto the antitrust scene in 2017 with his scholarly paper as a Yale University law student, “The Amazon Antitrust Paradox.”

Earlier this month, Amazon agreed to pay a $25 million civil penalty to settle FTC allegations that it violated a children’s privacy law by storing children’s voice and location data recorded by its popular voice assistant. Alexa. It also agreed to pay $5.8 million in refunds to customers for alleged privacy violations related to its Ring camera doorbell.

