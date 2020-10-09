The head of the US National Center for Counterintelligence and Security, William Evanina, said Russia, China and Iran are trying to prevent Americans from getting the coronavirus vaccine.

In an interview with a TV company Hearst he stated that these countries were allegedly trying to steal any vaccine the United States could create.

In addition, the head of counterintelligence expressed doubt that the Russian Federation will be able to bring its vaccine to the world market. On what his statements are based, he did not specify.

Several coronavirus vaccines are currently undergoing clinical trials in the United States. They can go into civilian circulation early next year.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation in August registered the world’s first vaccine against COVID-19 called Sputnik V, developed by the Gamaleya Research Center for Electrochemistry and Technology.

The vaccine of the “Vector” center is approaching the third phase of research. In addition, a vaccine from the Chumakov Institute is in clinical trials.

Many Russian politicians have been vaccinated against the coronavirus, including Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Rospotrebnadzor head Anna Popova.