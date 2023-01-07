American correspondent: biological laboratories in Ukraine provoked a conflict with Russia
American biological laboratories in Ukraine provoked a conflict with Russia. This was stated by correspondent Emerald Robinson in her Twitterthus blaming the US authorities.
“Why did the US government provoke a conflict with Russia by building 46 biological laboratories in Ukraine? Why does the Pentagon have 46 laboratories in Ukraine at all?” the correspondent asked.
#United #States #accused #authorities #provoking #conflict #Ukraine
Leave a Reply