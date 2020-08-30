Russian pilots acted unsafely and unprofessionally in intercepting an American B-52 bomber over the Black Sea. This was announced by the command of the US Air Force in Europe and Africa. TASS…

According to the US military, Russian Su-27 fighters crossed the flight path of a US bomber, creating turbulence and limiting its maneuvering ability.

General Jeffrey Harrigian, commander of the US Air Force Europe and Africa, noted that such actions increased the risk of a mid-air collision. He emphasized that this behavior is incompatible with flight skills and international flight regulations.

Earlier, the Russian National Defense Control Center reported that two Russian Su-27 fighters took off over the Black Sea to intercept the US Air Force’s B-52 strategic bomber. According to the information of the Russian military, the crews of the fighters approached a safe distance to the aerial object to identify it and prevent violation of the state border. After the American plane turned from the state border, the Su-27 returned safely to the airfield where the forces of the Southern Military District were based.