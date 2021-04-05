The United States accused Russia of undermining the de-escalation of the situation in Donbass. This was stated by the head of the press service of the US Department of State, Ned Price, reports TASS…

Price noted that Russia’s actions on the border with Ukraine are detrimental to the de-escalation of tensions, which is being achieved through a July 2020 agreement brokered by the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

The State Department spokesman also said that the United States had asked Russia to explain itself for the “provocations” in the form of troop movements near the Russian-Ukrainian border. Price stressed that the United States is concerned about any attempts by Moscow to intimidate Kiev – whether it includes actions within the borders of the Ukrainian state or on Russian territory. According to him, the United States in this situation supports Ukraine as its partner.

On April 1, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of “flexing its muscles” at the border. After that, Ukrainian Defense Minister Andriy Taran held a conversation with the head of the Pentagon, Lloyd Austin. During the meeting, a representative from Kiev pointed to a “systemic escalation of the situation” and accused Russia of not wanting to “reaffirm its commitment to the ceasefire.”