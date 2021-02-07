President Joe Biden promised in late January that he would launch a war strategy against the coronavirus and is on track to fulfillgo the. For the first time, the United States health authorities envision some firm ground on which to step in the middle of the pandemic with the progressive consolidation of a vaccination machinery that this Sunday reached its maximum performance with the application of two million doses in a single day. Quite a record.

There’s a long distance race behind this beat –Vertiginous when compared proportionally with a good handful of European countries– that places the US among those nations that have managed to put together a colossal vaccination logistics, along with China and India. On the one hand, it is a matter of weathering the effects of new viral strains. On the other, there is the need to channel ten months of disastrous management that the new Administration wants to correct by immunizing the largest number of citizens in the shortest possible time.

Because time is short. The United States still leads the world in terms of fatality – 462,138 deaths – and infections. In fact, this Monday the 27 million infections will be exceeded and that means that, in addition to the original coronavirus, the country is abuzz with covid-19 mutations, which prompts a non-stop vaccination. In a matter of days a report will confirm that the British strain, more transmissible, is becoming the dominant one within the country and will colonize the majority of infections at the end of March.

The South African variant also advances and the news is not good: The ‘Financial Times’ published on Sunday a preview of a study indicating that, apparently, AstraZeneca’s serum is less effective against this lineage of the original coronavirus, which warns of the dire outlook that its uncontrolled expansion would draw, despite the ability of laboratories to readjust their drugs.

So things, Health experts consider a good sign that the contagion curve is easing down after December and January recorded the worst days of the entire pandemic. The more demanding restrictions imposed by the Government and the terrible memory of the Thanksgiving holiday, when family gatherings triggered the mortality from the virus by 57%, also seem to contribute to this. At worst, there were two deaths per minute during the two weeks after November 26.

Biden set out to reach 100 million vaccinated in his first 100 days of presidencyl. According to data compiled by the US agency Bloomberg, since last weekend a daily average of 1.43 million vials have been injected except on Friday, which reached two million. Right now, 32 million Americans are vaccinated with the first dose and another eight million with the two necessary to complete the immunization.

The small American miracle of vaccination, seen how the country was just two months ago, is based on very diverse factors, including the provision of injectables, which the former Trump Executive contracted with at least half a dozen pharmaceutical companies. According to ‘The New York Times’, lAdministration acquired 400 million doses from Pfizer and Moderna, with the option of having as many this summer and 500 million more in the future. In addition, the White House has signed agreements with four other companies for the acquisition of 1 billion units of their serums as they are approved by the drug agency.

The largest logistics



The new Democratic Cabinet has built asrobust network of vaccination centers – including pavilions and seven football stadiums, to which others will be added in a matter of days after the end of the season – and used the laws of the Korean War to make part of the industry manufacture special syringes that allow to take advantage of the six doses of each vial of Pfizer.

The goal set by the president for his first 100 days in office places the challenge on a par with those pursued by China and India, the other two countries that have a huge logistical mechanism in place to immunize their populations: 1.4 billion and 1.35 billion people, respectively. The Asian giant wants to vaccinate 50 million Chinese before the next day 12, when the Lunar New Year unleashes massive displacements, and India plans to reach 300 million immunized in July.

Although This Sunday night all eyes on the American healthcare spectrum were focused on the Super Bowl final. The great football festival usually brings together thousands of people at parties or in private homes and the Government had already shown its fear that it would become a “super contagious Sunday.”