US President Joe Biden. Evan Vucci / AP

“America is back”. America is back, said Joe Biden excitedly. He was speaking to political leaders, mainly European, who participated in a meeting on international security that took place, by videoconference, in Munich. “The transatlantic alliance is back,” emphasized the new president. Naturally, the message was very well received by the audience. Angela Merkel, Emmanuel Macron and Boris Johnson record …