United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres welcomed the signing of a framework agreement between the political-military forces
And civil in Sudan on Monday.
Guterres expressed his hope that this would “pave the way for a civilian-led transition” in the country, calling on Sudanese stakeholders to “work without delay” in the next phase of the transitional process to address outstanding issues with a view to
“Achieving a lasting and comprehensive political settlement,” according to a statement from the Office of the Secretary-General.
Earlier on Monday, a framework agreement was signed in Khartoum between the military faction of the country’s ruling Sovereignty Council, represented by the army commander, Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the Forces for the Declaration of Freedom and Change.
Civilian, to end the political crisis in Sudan and return it to civilian rule.
