In a statement on Sunday, the Troika countries and the Quartet linked the success of the operation to the resumption of aid and development funds that were suspended in protest against the measures taken by the army commander, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, on the twenty-fifth of October 2021, which ended the partnership that had existed between civilians and the military since the fall of Omar al-Bashir regime in April 2019.

During the inauguration ceremony of the phase of the final agreement, which was held in Khartoum, on Sunday, in the midst of a large international presence, Al-Burhan confirmed the commitment of the military institution to the final exit from the political process, and said that the military institution will not fail the Sudanese people and will not have any role in the future civil authority.

For his part, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, commander of the Rapid Support Forces, stressed commitment to ending the status quo, forming a full civil authority, and reaching a single national professional army.

The Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, said in a press circular, Monday, that the organization is committed to supporting efforts aimed at resuming the civil process in Sudan, stressing the importance of coordinated international support within the framework of the tripartite mechanism consisting of the United Nations, the African Union and the IGAD group.

Support the current process

For its part, Norway, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Britain and the United States of America affirmed, in a joint statement, their strong support for the current process, considering that it forms the basis for forming a new civilian-led government that will lead Sudan through a transitional period that will culminate in elections.

The signatories to the statement called on all parties to engage in the process and focus efforts to complete the negotiations and reach a quick agreement to address the urgent political, economic, security and humanitarian challenges in Sudan.

She indicated that the success of the operation is essential to open the resumption of international aid and investment and deepen cooperation between the Government of Sudan and international partners.

The United States, European Union countries and international financial institutions have suspended billions of dollars in development aid and financing, and halted pledges to write off the bulk of the country’s $64 billion debt.

In light of the current crisis, Sudan is living in very difficult security and economic conditions, as protests rejecting the measures of October 25, which have been going on for more than a year, have killed 122 people so far.

efforts to reach a final agreement

The final stage of the political process in Sudan aims to reach a final agreement to transfer power to civilians and resolve the crisis that the country has been living in for more than a year.

The civil parties participating in the framework agreement signed with the military side on December 5, 2022 will discuss, at this stage, 5 issues, including justice, reform of the army and security services, and the peace agreement signed in October 2021, in addition to reforming the justice agencies and dismantling the system of empowerment and corruption of the previous regime that ruled the country30 years under the cover of the Muslim Brotherhood.

Asma Mahmoud Muhammad Taha, representative of the civil forces, said that the final agreement will include all issues and is based on the provisions of the framework agreement.

The civil forces affirmed that without the complete dismantling of the system of empowerment and corruption of the Brotherhood regime, the unification of the Sudanese army, and the achievement of justice, the transition process will not achieve the required success.