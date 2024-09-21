New York (Agencies)

The United Nations Secretariat warned of the danger threatening the security and stability of Lebanon and the region as a whole, and called on the concerned parties to exercise maximum restraint to stop any further escalation.

This came during two briefings given by two UN officials to the urgent meeting held by the UN Security Council yesterday evening, in response to a request from Algeria, the Arab representative in the Council, with the participation of Abdullah Bou Habib, the Lebanese Foreign Minister.

At the hearing, Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo told Council members that the danger looming in Lebanon and the region could not be more clear or grave than it is now.

She said that as we approach a full year of almost daily exchanges of fire across the Blue Line and bloodshed in Gaza, too many lives have been lost, too many people have been displaced, and too many livelihoods have been destroyed.

She also informed the Council members of the extent and intensity of the strikes and exchange of fire across the Blue Line separating Lebanon and Israel, considering that the recent developments are extremely dangerous and could lead to an expansion of the circle of violence that threatens the stability of Lebanon, Israel and the entire region.

In turn, the Lebanese Foreign Minister warned of an imminent “big explosion” in Lebanon. Bou Habib said, “Either this council forces Israel to stop its aggression, or we will remain silent witnesses to the big explosion looming on the horizon.”

For his part, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, expressed the alarm and horror that has struck the people of Lebanon at the scope and impact of the recent attacks, stressing that ending the war in Gaza and avoiding a comprehensive regional conflict is an absolute and urgent priority, calling for an immediate ceasefire, ensuring the continued delivery of humanitarian aid to all parts of the Strip, and the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages held in Gaza.

The UN official warned that continuing on this path of inflammatory war rhetoric from all parties and reckless military escalation will only lead to more destruction, calling for an immediate cessation of hostilities.

Yesterday, Israel announced the closure of its airspace and all aviation facilities from the city of Hadera to the north to all types of aircraft for 24 hours.

In Beirut, Lebanese Health Minister Firas Abiad announced yesterday that the death toll from the Israeli raid on Beirut’s southern suburbs the day before yesterday had reached 37, including three children, while the number of wounded had reached 68. He explained that ambulance, rescue and defence teams were continuing their work throughout the night to remove the rubble so that we could extract the wounded and victims. He pointed out that an entire residential building had collapsed on the heads of its residents as a result of the raid. Violent cross-border attacks continued yesterday, with Israeli warplanes launching some of the most violent bombing operations they have carried out during the 11-month-long exchange of fire across southern Lebanon.

In light of the developments related to the Israeli aggression on Lebanon, the caretaker Prime Minister of Lebanon, Najib Mikati, announced yesterday the cancellation of his trip to New York to participate in the work of the United Nations General Assembly, demanding “an end to the massacres committed by the Israeli enemy.”

Meanwhile, the caretaker Lebanese Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi confirmed yesterday that “Israel is using advanced technological techniques and the Central Security Council will keep its meetings open to follow up on the investigations.” Mawlawi said, “The security situation today is dangerous and delicate and all security agencies must closely monitor and notice any suspicious movements. We must all be on alert.”

contain the situation

The German Foreign Ministry stressed yesterday the “urgent need” for concrete measures in the Middle East, as Israel’s war in the Gaza Strip has expanded to Lebanon. “Once again, the entire region is holding its breath,” the Foreign Ministry wrote on its X platform. “We urgently need concrete measures in the Middle East to contain the situation and avoid further civilian casualties.” US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan also said yesterday that he was concerned about the escalation between Israel and Lebanon.